Azerbaijani, Venezuelan FMs exchange congratulatory letters on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his letter, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated his counterpart Jorge Alberto Arreaza Montserrat on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan-Venezuela bilateral relations, formed over 25 years on the basis of mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries, have laid a solid foundation for further development. During this relatively short period of time, friendly relations between the two countries have expanded and covered many areas, especially bilateral political dialogue, multilateral cooperation within international organizations such as the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Mentioning the importance of comprehensive and consistent cooperation between the Ministries both at the bilateral level and within the international organizations, he hailed the valuable support of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in compliance with the UNSC resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884 of 1993 which unequivocally call for the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian occupying forces from the territories of Azerbaijan. He expressed hope that the principled stance of members of the international community would bring the soonest resolution to the conflict.

FM Mammadyarov noted that the Republic of Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the NAM as a multilateral format to further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Recalling the online Summit-level meeting of the heads of state and government of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group, under the theme "United against COVID-19 pandemic", held on May 4, 2020, on the initiative of Azerbaijani President and Chair of NAM Ilham Aliyev, the minister expressed his confidence that as the members of NAM Troika and newly established Task Force, joint efforts would be continued to further strengthen the role and effectiveness of the Movement, in responding to the major challenges of the modern world.

In conclusion, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed his best wishes and wished the friendly Venezuelan people happiness, peace and prosperity.

On behalf of the President of the Bolivarian Republic Nicolas Maduro Moros, the Venezuelan people and himself, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza conveyed his congratulations to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Venezuela and Azerbaijan are members of the Non-Aligned Movement Troika, and it would bring the two peoples closer. The minister mentioned that this year on May 4, under the wise chairmanship of Azerbaijan, the Movement promoted the multilateral framework for effective and sustainable solutions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has indefinitely attacked all mankind.

The Venezuelan Minister noted that the opening of a diplomatic mission in Baku in 2017 raised relations with Azerbaijan and Central Asia to a newer level, which allowed to strengthen and expand the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the region as well.

Concluding his letter, Minister Jorge Arreaza conveyed his sincere wishes to the people of Azerbaijan for prosperity, well-being and development, and expressed his will to strengthen bilateral relations inspired by respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of two peoples for building a better-multifaceted world.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela were established on May 12, 1995.

News.Az