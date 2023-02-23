Azerbaijani volunteers set up tents for children in Türkiye’s quake-hit Malatya (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani volunteers, who went to fraternal Türkiye to provide assistance to quake survivors in Kahramanmaras, Hatay and Adiyaman cities, have started providing assistance to local residents in Malatya, the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation told News.Az.

For more than 10 days, members of Azerbaijani youth volunteer organizations working in tent camps in the disaster area have been providing assistance and support to thousands of earthquake survivors, including hundreds of children.

The volunteers unload and sort food, clothes, medicines, and other necessary supplies at distribution points in the quake-affected regions, provide water and hot drinks to the survivors, deliver aid to residential areas in different districts, and provide other support services, actively involved in humanitarian activities, visiting remote villages.

At the same time, the volunteers daily set up special tents to effectively organize leisure for children affected by the earthquake. Recently, the volunteers have set up tents and put into operation mother and child support centers.

Besides, they provide care and psychological support services to hundreds of children. In order to minimize the shocks and injuries the children received during the natural disaster, the volunteers organize various games and other activities, such as showing films and cartoons.

News.Az