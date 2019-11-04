Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at IWF Alexander Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Nailkhan Nabiyev (96g) has bagged a silver medal at the IWF Alexander Cup in Grodno, Belarus.

He sealed the medal after lifting a total of 326kg (145kg+181kg).

The international Alexander Cup is a qualifying event for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The tournament brings together 80 athletes from 18 countries.

News.Az

