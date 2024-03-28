Azerbaijani weightlifters to fight for glory at 2024 IWF World Cup

Azerbaijani weightlifters will prove their mettle at the IWF World Cup to be staged in Phuket, Thailand, in April.

Five weightlifters are gearing up to represent Azerbaijan at the tournament, which will welcome 466 athletes from 110 countries.

In accordance with the IWF Qualification Rules for the 2024 Paris Games, the IWF World Cup is the last event in the selection pathway for the Olympic celebration in the French capital.

The tournament will run until April 11.

News.Az