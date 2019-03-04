Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK holds another fashion orientated event in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

AWA UK (Azerbaijani Women's Association in the UK ) and AFDA Baku have held one of the ongoing Winter highlight events in London on February 27.

The event was held two stones away from legendary Hyde Park, in the historical building of Grand Royale Hotel. The Fashion presentation was attended by guests from the international community, diplomatic community and members of AWA UK.

"Each small detail of event we co-organized with AFDA Baku should ring a bell for those who already know Azerbaijan and be a root what leads to our country, culture, fashion, reach history and business opportunities," said Ulviyya Taghizade, AWA UK founder.

The event was featuring fashion brands from Azerbaijan as well as renown local brands. It is showing the competitive ability of our brands on the world stage.

Together with Aysel Huseynova, founder of AFDA Baku and co-founder Lala Hasanova we chose those designers whose work would be most popular here in London. And we did it absolutely correctly! Feedback from the event is amazing, all quests of the event applauses to the perfect organization and amazing fashion trends from our wonderful motherland.

AWAUK become an official partner of AFDA Baku and it is an honor for me to organize an event and start our further cooperation with such an accurate and trustworthy way”. she added.

