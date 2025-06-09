Azerbaijani young boxers shine with seven medals at int'l tournament in Georgia

Young Azerbaijani boxers delivered an impressive performance at an international boxing tournament held in Poti, Georgia, bringing home a total of seven medals — three gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50kg), Zidan Humbatov (55kg), and Mahammad Jafarov (+90kg) secured gold by defeating all their opponents, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Subhan Babayev (57kg) and Huseyn Huseynli (90kg) scooped the silver medals of the tournament, while Nihat Gasimov (50kg) and Rza Rzayev (75kg) earned bronze.

News.Az