Azerbaijani young inventor becomes 'ASAN Service' committed attorney

+ ↺ − 16 px

Inam Karimov, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) has met with Reyhan Jamalova, who represented Azerbaijan at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in India with Rainergy device, which generates energy from rainwater.

Report informs referring to the Information Provision Department of the State Agency that discussions focused on promotion of innovation in schools and universities, collection of ideas and works in the direction of involvement of young people, especially schoolchildren in the process.

Jamalova was appointed committed attorney of the 'ASAN Service' as a young innovator student. Thus, she was presented a service card to act at this state facility during two years on a public basis, reveal and support realization of the projects of talented young people with innovative ideas.

News.Az

News.Az