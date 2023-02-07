Azerbaijanis continue collecting humanitarian aid for Türkiye at night hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The collection of humanitarian aid by Azerbaijanis for Türkiye continues at night hours, News.az reports.

Azerbaijanis continue to collect humanitarian aid to victims of the earthquake in Türkiye.

The aid collection point has been organized at the 'Dogtas' furniture store (27 Babak Avenue) in Baku.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

