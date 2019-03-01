Azerbaijanis stage protest outside Armenian embassy in Washington to commemorate Khojaly genocide anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Azeris Network (USAN) has organized a protest rally outside the Armenian Embassy in Washington to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The rally involved the Azerbaijani communities living in Washington and nearby areas, AZERTAC reports.

USAN co-founder Bedir Mammadli read out a statement made by the US Helsinki Commission Chairman, Congressman Alcee L. Hastings on the Khojaly genocide.

The protesters held posters highlighting the truth about the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan and the Khojaly genocide. They chanted slogans such as “Condemn Armenian terror!”, “Khojaly massacre must not be repeated!”, “Armenia is to blame for ethnic cleansing!”, “Shame on Armenia!”, “Armenia get out of Karabakh!”, “We will never forget Khojaly”, “Shame on Pashinyan”, “Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ohanyan are criminals”.

The protesters urged the Armenian government to recognize the Khojaly genocide, and demanded that the Armenian armed forces immediately withdraw from Azerbaijan, free hostages and ensure the return of Azerbaijani refuges to their homelands. The Azerbaijani community members called on the Armenian government to recognize the mass killings of the peaceful Azerbaijani population living in other settlements of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, including Malibayli, Gushchular, Aghdaban and Garadaghli. They also urged Armenia to fulfill the four resolutions of the UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884.

