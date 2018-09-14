Azerbaijan’s achievements highlighted at international conference in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s achievements have been highlighted at the 18th conference of World Winter Cities Association for Mayors held in Shenyang, China.

Held under the motto "Winter cities, making life better", the conference brought together member states of the association and a number of countries as specially invited guests, which are of importance to the “One Belt One Road” strategy, including Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the event, head of the Garadagh Executive Authority Suleyman Mikayilov described Azerbaijan as one of the oldest centers of civilization located on historical Silk Road. He highlighted Azerbaijan`s rich legacy that was included in the world cultural treasury. Mikayilov noted that by successfully implementing huge oil, gas and energy projects in the region, Azerbaijan contributes to not only its own but also regional development.

He said that the construction of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the newly launched Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the shortest railroad between Asia and Europe, not only increased the economic strength of Azerbaijan but also reinforced the country`s international standing.

News.Az

News.Az