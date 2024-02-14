Azerbaijan's acting FM parleys status of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process with Russian FM's representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Acting Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Russian Foreign Minister's Special Representative for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations Igor Khovaev, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the current situation in the region, and regional issues.

Besides, the meeting noted that the recent military provocations by Armenia, which resulted in the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman, were aimed at undermining the stability that had prevailed in recent months and the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations as a whole.

The parties also exchange of opinions on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az