Azerbaijan’s active involvement in international anti-corruption movement praised in Malaysia

Azerbaijan's active involvement in the activities of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA)

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, UN Secretary-General Representative and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Yuri Fedotov, Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan Fikrat Mammadov and other officials attended the event.

Prior to the unveiling, Minister Fikrat Mammadov, who attended the ceremony as a special guest in the capacity of the IAACA Vice President, held meetings with the Emir of the State of Qatar, Malaysian Prime Minister and the UN High Representative.

Azerbaijani Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov also attended the IAACA’s Executive Committee Meeting held in Putrajaya, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the event, Minister Mammadov highlighted the measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to prevent corruption. He said the fight against corruption is one of the key priorities of the state policy in Azerbaijan. He also spoke about the successful activities of the Azerbaijani brand “ASAN Service”, intellectual product of Azerbaijan which is delivering public services to citizens.

Minister Fikrat Mammadov highlighted the history of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim world.

He also emphasized the successful judicial and legal reforms have been carried out in the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani minister also drew the audience's attention to the bitter consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

