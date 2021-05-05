Azerbaijan’s AIR Center named in 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) has been named in the annual University of Pennsylvania 2020 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report prepared by the Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) of the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania (U.S.).

The Global Go To Think Tank Index ranked the center in a variety of categories, including 28th in the 2020 Best Government-Affiliated Think Tanks, 43rd in the 2020 Top Think Tanks in Central Asia, 53rd in the 2020 Best Advocacy Campaign and 55th in the 2020 Best Managed Think Tanks categories.

Since its inception in 1989, TTCSP has focused on collecting data and conducting research on think tank trends and the role think tanks play as civil society actors in the policymaking process.

In 2006, TTCSP developed and launched a pilot project named the global index of think tanks, designed to identify and recognize centers of excellence in all the major areas of public policy research and in every region of the world.

