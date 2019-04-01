Azerbaijan’s air defense forces conduct tactical-special exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s air defense forces conducted tactical-special exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2019, approved by the country’s Defense Min

During the exercises, the battalions of the Air Defense Missile Systems marched into the positional areas, where they worked out the issues of changing, equipment and camouflage of starting positions, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

Rocket units also fulfilled tasks to defend important facilities from air attack, including the repulsing a massive missile strike of the imaginary enemy.

News.Az

News.Az