Azerbaijan’s ambassador presents his credentials to Chinese president

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Beijing Bunyad Huseynov presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping, News.Az reports citing Xinhua reports.

The Chinese leader on Tuesday received the credentials of ambassadors from 42 countries.

In August 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Bunyad Huseynov as the country’s ambassador to China.

News.Az