Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Russia informs his German colleague about Baku-Yerevan normalization process

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu has received the newly appointed German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff.

Having congratulated his colleague on his appointment to the honorable post of Ambassador to Russia, Bulbuloglu wished him success in his future activities, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani ambassador informed the guest about his activities as a doyen of the diplomatic corps in Russia and about the events and significant cultural events held jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country.

The German ambassador inquired about the latest developments in the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

Bulbuloglu told his German counterpart in detail about the history of the Karabakh conflict, giving full information about the latest developments and current realities in the region.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on current issues of mutual interest, as well as discussed issues of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, in turn, thanked Polad Bulbuloglu for a warm reception and a fascinating conversation.

At the end of the meeting, the Azerbaijani ambassador presented the book "Karabakh before and after occupation" published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to his colleague.

