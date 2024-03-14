Azerbaijan's anti-doping officials join WADA's 2024 Annual Symposium

+ ↺ − 16 px

AMADA

An Azerbaijani delegation led by AMADA Executive Director Tahmina Taghizade have attended the 2024 Annual Symposium of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) held in Lausanne, Switzerland. The event brought together nearly 1,100 delegates from the global anti-doping community under the theme “One mission, one team”, News.Az reports.

The annual symposium welcomed representatives from international federations, national and regional anti-doping organizations, major event organizations, athletes, governments, and WADA-accredited laboratories, with the aim of advancing the global anti-doping system.

The symposium focused on delivering a global collaborative mission for a doping-free sport and enhancing support for athletes worldwide.

Keynote speeches were delivered by WADA President Witold Bańka and General Manager Olivier Niggli, highlighting achievements of the global anti-doping community since WADA's establishment in 1999 and discussing opportunities for strengthening the global anti-doping system in collaboration with stakeholders worldwide.

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas delivered a virtual keynote address emphasizing the importance of the long-standing partnership between the Commission and WADA in areas such as education and awareness, scientific and social science research, and Intelligence and Investigations.

The session focused on the exceptional results arising from the Anti-doping project of the Intelligence and Investigations Department in Europe, which involved collaboration between National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) and law enforcement agencies from 48 European countries aimed at reducing the prevalence of doping in sport and maximizing the health benefits for young people.

News.Az