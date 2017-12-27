Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service Centers to resume activity after New Year holiday

Azerbaijan’s ASAN Service Centers to resume activity after New Year holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASAN and ASAN Kommunal Service Centers will not operate four days, namely, December 31, January 1,2 and 3, 2018, ASAN reported Dec. 27.

Citizens can apply to the ASAN and ASAN Kommunal Service Centers and re-use their services from January 4, Trend reports.

December 31, January 1, 2 and 3, 2018 were declared non-working days in Azerbaijan in connection with the New Year holiday and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

News.Az

News.Az