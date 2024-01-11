Azerbaijan’s CEC affirms unhindered observation at polling stations in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Elections will be held for the first time in the territories liberated from occupation. I consider that this is a landmark event for Azerbaijan. As you know, 26 polling stations were created in these areas, housed in new buildings. We have provided these polling stations with up-to-date equipment. The monitoring process will be held without hindrance. International observers are welcome to visit these polling stations and familiarize themselves with the electoral process,” CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov told journalists, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing the importance of video recording in these polling stations, the Chairman of the CEC underlined that the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights is already functioning as an international observer.

“They have already deployed long-term observers. These observers have already visited numerous constituencies. We try to establish cooperation with them on a constructive basis," the Chairman added.

News.Az