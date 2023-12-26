Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission approves authorized representatives of eight presidential candidates

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) convened for a meeting, News.Az reports.

Following the discussions, the CEC registered the authorized representatives of independent presidential candidates Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Bagyrzade, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamhuseyn Alibayli, whose presidential candidates were approved.

