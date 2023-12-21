Azerbaijan`s Central Election Commission approves six more presidential candidates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), chaired by Mazahir Panahov, convened for another meeting. Prior to the meeting, the protocol of the previous Commission`s meeting for December 16, 2023 was endorsed, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the CEC addressed issues related to the nomination of candidates for the upcoming snap presidential elections scheduled for February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission approved the nominations for the presidency of 6 candidates including independent candidate Zahid Maharram oglu Oruj, Fazil Gazanfar oglu Mustafa nominated by the Great Establishment Party, independent candidate Fuad Aghasi oglu Aliyev, Elshad Nabi oglu Musayev nominated by the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Muzaffar oglu Hasanguliyev nominated by the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party and Razi Gulamali oglu Nurullayev nominated by the National Front Party.

The commission registered the authorized representatives and the authorized representatives on financial issues presented by political parties whose presidential candidates were approved as well as by independent candidates.

The meeting, attended by representatives of international organizations, diplomatic corps, and media organizations, addressed ongoing issues related to the electoral process.

News.Az