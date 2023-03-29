Azerbaijan's close ties with any state should not worry other countries: Minister

Azerbaijan encourages the development of friendly relations with all countries in its foreign policy, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking to journalists during the inauguration of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tel-Aviv, Bayramov stressed that the establishment and development of Azerbaijan's close ties with any state should not worry other countries.

"This primarily serves for the development of these countries, as well as peace and stability in our region," the minister said.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that projects aimed at developing economic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are being implemented.

Bayramov also pointed out an 85% growth in the trade turnover between the two countries in 2022.

News.Az