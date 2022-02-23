Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army launches drills to improve sniper professionalism (VIDEO)
23 Feb 2022
Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army is holding drills to improve the professionalism of snipers, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
According to the plan of drills, choosing a firing position, camouflaged snipers, using various techniques and means, practice methods of destroying a target with aimed fire, and other skills.
At the drills, the skills of snipers in many hours of observation, survival, and accurate shooting in various conditions are improved.