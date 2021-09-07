Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 2,447 new COVID-19 cases, 3,428 patients have recovered, and 41 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Up until now, 447,725 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 389,977 of them have recovered, and 5,920 people have died, the number of active patients is 51,828.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,530 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,578,600 tests have been conducted so far.

