Azerbaijan’s defense industry products on display at IDEF 2023 in Istanbul

Azerbaijan is represented at the IDEF-2023 International Defense Industry Fair, which s being held in Istanbul, the country’s Defense Industry Ministry told News.Az.

131 various defense products, such as firearms, close-range combat vehicles, mortars, ammunition of various calibers, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc. produced at the enterprises of the Defense Industry Ministry are being showcased at the fair.

A delegation led by Defense Industry Minister Madat Guliyev is attending the exhibition.

Minister Guliyev is scheduled to meet with representatives of the state and government of Türkiye, and heads of delegations of a number of countries participating in the exhibition.

The four-day event, starting on Tuesday, was organized under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye in coordination with the Turkish National Defense Ministry, the Defense Industries Presidency and the Armed Forces Foundation.

The 16th IDEF exhibits a wide range of defense products in various fields, including land vehicles, weapons, simulators, radars, sonars, naval platform solutions, aviation systems, missiles, logistic vehicles, supply equipment, and security systems.

This year, 200 delegations, including 96 high-profile delegations, and 650 domestic and 850 foreign companies, attend the event.

The previous edition of the event was organized on Aug. 17, 2021, in Istanbul.

News.Az