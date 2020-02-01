Azerbaijan’s defense minister attends opening of modern Diver Training Facility of Naval Forces

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry have attended the opening of the new infrastructure facilities in one of the m

The defense minister examined the buildings, facilities and equipment available in the territory of the military unit.

Minister Zakir Hasanov then visited the reconstructed Diver Training Facility designed for Special Forces to develop diving training and underwater combat skills. The minister familiarized himself with a newly-built swimming pool, a facility of ship and boat equipment, a recompression chamber, a diving equipment maintenance workshop, universal diving equipment.

The minister also watched training of the special forces.

News.Az