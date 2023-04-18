Azerbaijan’s defense minister leaves for Kazakhstan on official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday left for Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, which will take place within the framework of the visit, it is planned to discuss the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az