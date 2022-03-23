Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with chief of Pakistani Army Staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting discussed issues of development of bilateral relations, military cooperation as well as the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Moreover, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the work done to expand bilateral and trilateral joint military cooperation with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkiye.

In the end, the sides emphasized the need to further develop cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other areas.

