Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the new Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting discussed the latest situation in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

It should be noted that Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov also attended the meeting.

News.Az