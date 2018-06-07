Azerbaijan's defense products to be exhibited in Paris

Azerbaijan will exhibit its local defense products at the Defense & Security International Exhibition – Eurosatory 2018 to be held in Paris on June 11-15.

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Yavar Jamalov will pay a visit to France to attend the exhibition, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

During the 5-day exhibition, 270 types of Azerbaijani-made defense products will be displayed.

More than 1,700 companies from 63 countries are expected to take part at the Eurosatory 2018.

During his visit, Minister Jamalov will hold meetings within the framework of military-technical cooperation.

