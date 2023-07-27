Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Deputy FM urges int'l community not to be deceived by Armenia's manipulations

"Before being deceived by the Armenian side’s manipulations and making statements, the international community should think about what the mentioned statements will serve, and refrain from steps opposite to our sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the wrong terminology," Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov said at a briefing held for diplomatic corps accredited in our country, News.az reports.

Deputy Minister thanked the countries who support the organization of peace negotiations and emphasized the importance of the international community explaining to Armenia to show loyalty to the constructive dialogue.


