Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister visits Austria

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev paid a visit to Azerbaijan on August 22-25, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the visit, Rzayev held bilateral meetings with Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, Acting Director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Niklas Hedman, as well as took part in the opening of the exhibition "Azerbaijan's Place in Outer Space: 74th International Astronomy Congress" at the UN Office in Vienna.

At the meeting with Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, the sides discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, the current state, and prospects of cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, including within the framework of international organizations. Rzayev briefed the interlocutor about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's activities to establish peace and security in the region, as well as Armenia's provocations.

At the meeting with Rafael Grossi, discussions were held on the developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IAEA, the use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes, projects implemented in Azerbaijan within the framework of the technical cooperation program with the IAEA, including the successful experience of application of nuclear technologies in the field of agriculture.

At the meeting with Niklas Hedman, the successful cooperation between UNOOSA and Azerbaijan was discussed. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan has become one of the rapidly developing countries in the field of the space industry and has achieved significant success in recent years. It was noted that the holding of the International Astronautics Congress in Azerbaijan, which is the world's largest event in the field of the space industry, is a vivid example of this.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition "Azerbaijan's Place in Outer Space: 74th International Astronautics Congress" at the UN Office in Vienna, Rzayev spoke about the development of the space industry in the country.

