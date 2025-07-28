Azerbaijan’s digital transformation: Advancing ICT and cybersecurity on a national scale

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent decades, information and communication technologies (ICT) have become not just an integral part of everyday life but a strategic resource that defines a nation’s global competitiveness.

The impact of these technologies extends far beyond public administration, reaching into civil society, business, education, science, culture, and social development. As the world rapidly moves toward building an information society, it is clear that those who fail to adapt risk falling behind in the global development race.

Azerbaijan is confidently moving forward in its digital transformation journey, demonstrating significant achievements and laying a solid institutional and technological foundation. The country is not merely responding to the challenges of the digital age but is also actively participating in global processes in the fields of ICT and cybersecurity.

Azerbaijan’s digital journey began with an important step in 2001, when the country joined the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime on November 23. This signaled Azerbaijan’s early recognition of the risks posed by the digital era and its commitment to combating cyber threats within the framework of international law. Since then, the government has pursued a consistent policy in this sphere. A Presidential Decree issued on September 26, 2012, laid the groundwork for strengthening the institutional framework of national information security.

The process advanced further in 2020, when a new State Service for Special Communication and Information Security was established under the Special State Protection Service, bringing together resources and expertise to protect critical information systems and infrastructure.

In 2022, the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA) was officially registered, creating a unified platform that brings together cybersecurity experts, companies, and institutions. The Association plays a crucial role in building the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem, enhancing cooperation between public and private stakeholders, advancing public awareness, and fostering professional training and education.

A milestone was reached in August 2023 when President Ilham Aliyev approved the “National Strategy on Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023–2027.” This strategic document outlines the key priorities for the coming years, including strengthening technical resilience, developing human capital, modernizing the legal framework, and deepening international partnerships.

Parallel to institutional reforms, the digitalization of public administration is accelerating. According to Presidential Decree No. 2279, dated August 1, 2023, all central and local executive bodies, as well as state-owned legal entities, must integrate their document circulation systems into the national e-platform by August 2024. This reform is designed to increase transparency, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance government responsiveness.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is investing heavily in the development of digital infrastructure. Since 2018, the rollout of fiber-optic technology has been underway. The state telecommunications provider, Baktelecom, began deploying GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) infrastructure in Baku, delivering internet, telephone, and TV services through a single line. Following successful implementation in the capital, this technology has been extended to rural and remote areas, including the villages of Vladimirovka and Khinalig in the Quba region, and several villages in the Tovuz region by 2023. In the village of Kichik Dehne in the Sheki region, 2,800 households were covered by GPON technology, with 1,319 subscribers connected and internet speeds increased from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps.

One of the most ambitious digital initiatives is the “Online Azerbaijan” project, launched in 2021 by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. Its aim is to eliminate the digital divide and provide high-speed internet access even in the most remote settlements. The project replaces outdated ADSL equipment with modern GPON technology operating on the IMS platform. This transition has significantly improved broadband quality and enabled access to modern services such as IPTV and cloud-based solutions.

The results of these initiatives are impressive. Since 2021, the average internet speed in Azerbaijan has increased nearly fourfold—from 17.2 Mbps to 66 Mbps in 2024. Between 2017 and 2023, the number of households and businesses connected to broadband services surged from 227,000 to nearly 1.7 million, and by 2024, the figure exceeded 2.2 million. Fixed broadband download speeds rose to 65.59 Mbps by the end of 2024, while mobile internet speeds increased from 15.86 Mbps in 2020 to 56.78 Mbps in 2024. The number of fixed broadband subscribers grew from 1.1 million in 2020 to 2.2 million in 2024. Meanwhile, mobile internet users expanded from 6.3 million in 2020 to 11.8 million in 2023.

These achievements are the result of a consistent, forward-looking government policy focused on innovation, technological development, and digital inclusivity. However, the key challenge ahead lies in ensuring equal access to digital services across the entire country, including mountainous and hard-to-reach areas, while continuing to improve service quality.

Today, Azerbaijan is not merely catching up with global digital trends—it is positioning itself as a potential digital hub for the region. With modern infrastructure, an advanced regulatory framework, and a growing pool of qualified specialists, the country is well on its way to creating a resilient digital society where technology works to benefit every citizen.

By Rovshan Sayyaroglu

The material was prepared with the financial support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az