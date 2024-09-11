Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes for meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 11, Prime Minister Ali Asadov led a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Economic Council.

The agenda covered several key topics, including drafts for the state and general budgets for 2025 and the following three years, global economic development indicators and budget assumptions, the current economic situation and updated macroeconomic forecasts for 2024-2028, target indicators for budget rule parameters and main budget policy directions for 2025-2028, financing for the reconstruction and restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur, and the Great Return Program. Additionally, the meeting focused on the application of the Medium Term Expenditure Frameworks and results-based budgeting mechanisms, current macroeconomic and financial stability, policy directions, and other relevant issues.The meeting included reports from Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov, and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev.In conclusion, the meeting participants made decisions on the discussed topics and issued instructions to the relevant bodies.

News.Az