Azerbaijan’s economy grows over 4% in 2024

Azerbaijan's economy saw a 4.1% growth in the first eleven months of 2024, with the non-oil sector increasing by 6.4%, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Monday.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, PM Asadov also highlighted that Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves have reached $72 billion, while the country's external debt stands at just 7.3% of nominal GDP.

The premier attributed the nation's anti-inflationary success to the effective implementation of the government’s Action Plan.

