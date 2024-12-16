Azerbaijan’s economy grows over 4% in 2024
Photo: Shutterstock
Azerbaijan's economy saw a 4.1% growth in the first eleven months of 2024, with the non-oil sector increasing by 6.4%, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said on Monday.Speaking at a parliamentary session, PM Asadov also highlighted that Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves have reached $72 billion, while the country's external debt stands at just 7.3% of nominal GDP.
The premier attributed the nation's anti-inflationary success to the effective implementation of the government’s Action Plan.