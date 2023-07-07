Azerbaijan’s economy minister meets with WTO director-general

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has left for Switzerland to attend the 15th Meeting of Working Party on the Accession of Azerbaijan under the World Trade Organization (WTO) Secretariat, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy met with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on the sidelines of the event.

The minister provided information about the goals of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of expanding relations with international organizations, developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and WTO countries.

Minister Jabbarov also told of the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan’s economic sphere, results, and favorable business environment and opportunities created for investors.

The meeting also focused on strengthening relations with WTO, priority directions of Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the WTO members, steps related to the WTO membership, as well as the position of the Azerbaijani economy in the world and the progress achieved in trade liberalization.

