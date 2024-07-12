Azerbaijan’s election body approves 150 parliamentary candidates

+ ↺ − 16 px

The candidacies of 307 persons have so far been registered, of which 150 were approved for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov announced on Friday, News.Az reports.

The election body head noted that 114 of them have taken signature sheets to participate in the snap parliamentary elections.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

News.Az