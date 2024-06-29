Azerbaijan’s election body officially launches snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has today hosted a meeting chaired by Mazahir Panahov, News.Az reports.

First, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov familiarized the Commission members with the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on dissolving the Milli Majlis of the sixth convocation and holding snap parliamentary elections.He said that under the head of state's decree, the elections were scheduled for September 1, 2024.During the meeting, the calendar plan was presented to the Commission members for discussion. Following the discussions, the calendar plan of main activities for holding snap parliamentary elections was approved.The meeting also decided to establish an expert group operating under the CEC, consisting of 9 people, to investigate complaints about actions (inactions), as well as decisions violating the citizens’ electoral rights.The meeting featured the establishment of a working group consisting of experts from the relevant state institutions set up under the Commission for the purpose of re-checking relevant documents and information in the case when it is necessary to consider the issue of registration of candidacy for deputy in the CEC.The meeting, widely covered by representatives of mass media, also focused on current issues.

News.Az