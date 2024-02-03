Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Georgia sets up polling station for snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Election Code, a polling station has been established at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Georgia in anticipation of the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled in Azerbaijan on February 7, News.Az reports citing the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Precinct Election Commission No. 47 of Yasamal's second election district No. 16 is located at 4 Vakhtang Gorgasali Street, Tbilisi.

“Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who have attained the age of 18 and have active voting right, when casting their ballots must submit one of the following valid documents to the Precinct Election Commissions: general civil passport, diplomatic passport, or service passport.

Azerbaijani citizens who have attained the age of 18 and have active voting rights, who do not have a corresponding valid passport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, may participate in election with a valid identity card.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will be held on February 7, 2024, will be held from 08:00 to 19:00 Tbilisi time,” the embassy said.

