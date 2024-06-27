Azerbaijan’s energy giant ready to cooperate with innovators to achieve its decarbonization goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The president of SOCAR, Azerbaijan’s energy giant, Rovshan Najaf, has declared the company’s readiness to cooperate with innovators to achieve its decarbonization goals.

Speaking at a Baku Investment Day (BakuID24) event in Baku on Thursday, Najaf emphasized the importance of innovation and its role in the development of the enterprise.“SOCAR is actively striving to become not only an oil and gas company but also an energy company that includes renewable energy sources. The company continues to produce oil and gas to ensure the energy security of Azerbaijan and its partners, but it does so with sustainable development in mind,” he said.According to him, to achieve sustainability, SOCAR is implementing decarbonization and CO2 emission reductions in all its processes, starting with investment and procurement decisions.“The company has announced its goals – to achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 and to minimize methane emissions by 2035. The realization of these ambitious plans is impossible without the application of new technologies and innovations, which can be provided by startups and researchers,” Najaf added.

News.Az