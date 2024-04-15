Azerbaijan’s energy minister to attend Green Hydrogen Summit and 14th session of Irena Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov will attend the Green Hydrogen Summit within Sustainability Week and the 14th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) Assembly, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on April 16-18, the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani minister will join the Ministerial Panel on National Strategies and Policies to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Economies within the Green Hydrogen Summit as a speaker, as well as address the High-Level Plenary Session on Tripling of Renewables and at the High-Level Public-Private Dialogue "Building momentum towards a 100% Renewable energy system" of IRENA Coalition for Action within the 14th session of the IRENA Assembly.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani delegation will also hold bilateral meetings.

News.Az