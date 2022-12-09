Azerbaijan's environmental NGOs submit appeal to commander of Russian peacekeepers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Environmental non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan prepared an appeal to the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Major General Andrey Volkov, News.az reports.

The appeal was submitted to the embassy of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan today.

In the appeal, it was emphasized that the worsening of the environmental situation in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily stationed, seriously worries ecologists.

Noted that the illegal exploitation of the Kizillbulag and Demirli fields in Karabakh continues.

It has been brought to attention that the illegal exploitation of the mentioned deposits aggravates the ecological situation and has a negative impact on the environment.

In the end, it was requested to ensure the safe visit of an independent environmentalist to those areas and create conditions for them to conduct monitoring.

News.Az