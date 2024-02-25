Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag advance in UEFA ranking
- 25 Feb 2024 17:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193716
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-fc-qarabag-advance-in-uefa-ranking Copied
The UEFA club rankings have been updated, which saw FC Qarabag to rise further to share 56th-58th places with 32.000 points, News.Az reports.
By eliminating Portuguese Braga in the Europa League play-off stage (4:2, 2:3), the Aghdam Horses earned 1000 points during the season surpassing Fiorentina and Galatasaray with 31.000 and 31.500 points, respectively.