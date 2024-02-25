Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag advance in UEFA ranking

Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag advance in UEFA ranking

The UEFA club rankings have been updated, which saw FC Qarabag to rise further to share 56th-58th places with 32.000 points, News.Az reports. 

By eliminating Portuguese Braga in the Europa League play-off stage (4:2, 2:3), the Aghdam Horses earned 1000 points during the season surpassing Fiorentina and Galatasaray with 31.000 and 31.500 points, respectively.


