Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag advance in UEFA ranking

The UEFA club rankings have been updated, which saw FC Qarabag to rise further to share 56th-58th places with 32.000 points, News.Az reports.

By eliminating Portuguese Braga in the Europa League play-off stage (4:2, 2:3), the Aghdam Horses earned 1000 points during the season surpassing Fiorentina and Galatasaray with 31.000 and 31.500 points, respectively.

