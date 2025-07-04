Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s female wrestler crowned two-time European champion

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s female wrestler crowned two-time European champion
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Azerbaijani female wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has secured her second European title after a dominant performance at the U20 European Championships in Caorle, Italy, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Gurbanova triumphed in the women’s 59kg final, defeating Türkiye’s Sevim Akbas with an impressive 9-1 score to claim the gold medal and solidify her status as a rising star in international wrestling.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      