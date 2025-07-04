Azerbaijan’s female wrestler crowned two-time European champion
Azerbaijani female wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has secured her second European title after a dominant performance at the U20 European Championships in Caorle, Italy, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.
Gurbanova triumphed in the women’s 59kg final, defeating Türkiye’s Sevim Akbas with an impressive 9-1 score to claim the gold medal and solidify her status as a rising star in international wrestling.