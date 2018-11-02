Azerbaijan's First Customer Support Line - 20 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell's 24/7 professional Call Center celebrates its anniversary

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the first professional Call Center in Azerbaijan, which is associated with Azercell Telecom. Thus, “Azercell Telecom” LLC launched first Call Center operating on a 24/7 basis for the first time in Azerbaijan on November 1st, 1998. Later in 2008, the mobile operator established the first Regional Call Center in Ganja.

In the modern business world, one can hardly imagine a large company without a call center. It has been 20 years that subscribers contact the company any time during a day and carry out various operations, get relevant information and receive technical support through Azercell’s Call Center. However, the group, which celebrates its 20th anniversary today, has expanded and provides a number of different services to the customers through Customer Support Line, Online Chat, Social Media and Premium Support Line. Notably, Call Center has received more than 50 million customer inquiries during past 20 years. Retaining its leading position in the telecom market in the country, introducing technological innovations and making all modern services available for its subscribers, “Azercell Telecom” LLC intends to further upgrade and expand service channels and types of Customer Support Line. As a result, customer service center will actively communicate with subscribers as a virtual secretary, leading to the solution of inquiries more promptly and easily.

Azercell Call Center which serves the customers on a 24/7 basis is comprised of professional staff. It is proven by the surveys among customers and research organizations. Thus, according to the results of the first half of 2018, 93% of the respondents expressed their satisfaction with the services provided by Call Center. The assessment took into account the time taken to reply to the inquiry, manner of interaction with the customer, receipt of the information and immediate solution of the problem.

Azercell adheres to the principles of confidentiality, integrity, impartiality, promptness, and convenience when dealing with the inquiries of its 4, 5 million subscribers. Focused on raising customer satisfaction from the first day of its activity, the company thoroughly studies the proposals and comments of the customers. The performance and quality of services provided by Azercell Customer Services and Call Center are regularly reviewed and certified by international audit companies. Notably, Azercell Call Center was awarded international quality certificates EN 15838:2009 in 2011 and ISO18295 in 2018. The services provided by the company representatives through social media were also highly evaluated at an international level. Over the past 4 years, the company received international “100 % Socially Devoted” certificate many times for the quality of service on Facebook. It is a clear indicator of application of quality management system and organization of customer service at a high level.

