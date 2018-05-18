Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President meets with UNESCO Director General in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva has met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay at the organization’s headquarters in Paris.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay pointed out that after being elected to this position she learned more about the rich history of Azerbaijan-UNESCO relations, and hailed the high-level of bilateral relations between the country and the organization. She noted that she will contribute to the development of bilateral ties during her tenure, APA reports.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva pointed out that this year marks the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, saying Azerbaijan has made great strides over the past 100 years. “The most important of these is granting voting rights to women, which corresponds to UNESCO’s objectives, mission and mandate,” she said.

The sides reviewed joint organization of the events within the year in this regard.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva invited the Director General Audrey Azoulay to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

