Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Republic Day of Türkiye
- 29 Oct 2023 08:05
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 190035
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-first-vice-president-mehriban-aliyeva-makes-post-on-republic-day-of-turkiye Copied
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Türkiye on the occasion of 29 October - the Republic Day, News.Az reports.
In a post on her official Instagram page the First Vice-President said: "I sincerely congratulate the people of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day."