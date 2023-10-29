Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Republic Day of Türkiye

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Republic Day of Türkiye

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Türkiye on the occasion of 29 October - the Republic Day, News.Az reports. 

In a post on her official Instagram page the First Vice-President said: "I sincerely congratulate the people of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day."

News about - Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Republic Day of Türkiye


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      