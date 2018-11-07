Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva, VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attend opening of renovated recreation & wellness center

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of the newly renovated Jirtdan Republican Recreation and Wellness Center for Children and Youth in Shuvalan, Khazar District.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the recreation and wellness center, Trend reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva was informed about the reconstruction, repair and landscaping work. All conditions have been created there for children.

News.Az

