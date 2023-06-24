Azerbaijan's FM and WIPO Deputy head mull issues of mutual interest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received the delegation led by the Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Hasan Kleib, News.az reports citing the MFA.

During the meeting, international partnership in the field of intellectual property protection, as well as existing cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and WIPO were discussed.

At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

