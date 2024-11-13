Azerbaijan’s FM calls for global action on glacier preservation at COP29
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at the high-level event titled "Glaciers’ 2025: Taking Global Action on Glaciers’ Preservation."The event was organized on the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.
In his address, FM Bayramov emphasized the urgent need to address the impact of climate change on glaciers and the importance of international cooperation to tackle these environmental challenges.
The event was attended by Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and other high-ranking officials.